Wilma Wassmuth

Wilma E. Wassmuth, 80, passed away Monday, June 6, 2022, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston, with her family by her side. She was born to the late Philip and Clara (Schaff) Arnzen on Feb. 4, 1942, in Cottonwood and was the eldest of eleven children. Wilma graduated from Greencreek High School in 1960. She married Edward A. Wassmuth on Sept. 23, 1961, and they lived together in Greencreek for 59 years before relocating to Lewiston.
Wilma was a passionate gardener, constantly tending to her beautiful flowers. She also enjoyed camping, fishing, crocheting, puzzles, and playing cards and board games with her family and friends. While living in Greencreek, she was also an active member of the St. Anthony’s Catholic Church and Altar Society. Wilma was a genuine caregiver who always put the needs of others before her own. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend, who will forever be in our hearts.
Wilma is survived by her loving husband, Ed; their children, Scott, Darryl (Lori) and Jody; and their four grandchildren, Kevin, Kyle, Sara and Ashley. Also surviving Wilma is her sister, Linda, and her brothers Chuck, Greg, Ron, Roger and Joe. Preceding her in death are grandparents Frank and Mary (Nuxoll) Arnzen, Nick and Elizabeth (Gress) Schaff, parents Philip and Clara (Schaff) Arnzen and brothers Gary, Miles, Guy and Mike.
A service at the St. Anthony’s Cemetery, in Greencreek, will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at blackmerfuneralhome.com.