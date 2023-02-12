Sept. 11, 1941 — Dec. 18, 2022
———
Sept. 11, 1941 — Dec. 18, 2022
———
Wilma J. Wolff, 81, of Lewiston, passed away Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. She was born Sept. 11, 1941, to Carl and Lorraine Fetters in Jefferson, Iowa. In 1949, their family moved to Kellogg, Idaho, then in 1959, the family moved to Lewiston.
While working at Lou’s Drive Inn, Mom met her future husband, William H. Wolff, and they married April 23, 1961, at a little church on Normal Hill. They would have been married 62 years this April 23. Mom worked at many jobs, but the one she enjoyed the most was being a noon duty aid at McSorley School.
Mom was an excellent cook, seamstress, crocheter, quilter and crafter. And she loved her flower gardens. Hopefully you have received one of her afghans or quilts.
Mom and Dad loved camping on the North Fork of the Clearwater as well as the North Fork of the Coeur d’Alene with her childhood best friend Judy and Bill Cropper.
Mom is survived by Dad; her three children Bill, Jami (Randy) and Tom; as well as grandchildren (and great-grandchildren) Billy (Willy, Aspen and Beau), Bryan (Arianna and Brayden), Nathaniel and Witney (Degan and Dawson), Matthew and Christina (Charli), Lindsay and Nathan, Ashley and Brad (Trayton), Tyler and Kayla (Tyler Jr., Abel and Noah) Autumn (Sapphire) and Echo. Mom also has two surviving sisters, Carlene Terry (Ben) and family in Santa Rosa, Calif., sister-in-law Jocelyn in California, and Victoria Crawford and families in Lewiston.
Mom has many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly, and she also loved her grandkids and made sure they all new how special they were. Those that precede her in death are her parents, Carl and Lorraine Fetters; her sister Betty Snyder; and her brother Warren Fetters.
Mom was a lung cancer survivor. She was cancer free for five years. While in treatment, she had the loving support of Dad but also Jim and Betty Albright, Larry and Peggy Copenspire, Larry and Debbie Boyer and Claudia Russell. Our family wants the thank these very special people for being there for Mom.
We also want to thank Hospice. Without them, Mom would have never been able to stay home until the end. We find peace with that. Thank you, Hospice. You have a wonderful program.
Mom loved a good party, so in honor of her, please join us in a celebration of Moms life at noon Sunday, April 23, at her home on the creek.
Sign up today to receive the Rundown, a curated collection of the week's top sports stories assembled every Monday by Tribune sports editor Donn Walden.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.