Wilma J. Hudspeth-Luther

Wilma (Luther) Hudspeth, of Kennewick, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020, after a long, hard battle with cancer.
She was born in 1938 in a log cabin in Emida, Idaho, the oldest of six children and the third generation of the Idaho-born Wilks pioneer family. The family moved to Clarkston in 1949, where she attended school, graduating from Clarkston High School in 1956. She later attended Montana State University.
She moved to Kennewick in the late 1970s, where she sold real estate until she retired. In retirement, she enjoyed pool and poker and family get-togethers, mushroom hunting and huckleberry picking. As a master gardener, she mostly enjoyed growing flowers.
She is survived by her husband, Evan Hudspeth; siblings Bill and Ron Wilks and sister Judy Ray; children Ray Luther, Carolyn Luther and stepchildren Mike and Patty Luther; and her granddaughter, Danielle Wissinger.
There will be no services at this time.