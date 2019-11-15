Wilma Crookes

Wilma Rae (Courtney) Crookes passed away Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019.
She was born Jan. 9, 1935, in Long Beach, Calif., to Ray and Pauline Courtney. After Ray’s early death, she was raised by Pauline and Fronco Contreras, her loving stepfather. She graduated in 1953, having had a wonderful childhood in the Southern California sunshine. But these facts say little about the actual woman Wilma was. Her two children, Michael and Gina, were the focus of her life. She worked endlessly to ensure everything was perfect and the kids always looked their best. Wilma was an extremely creative woman; everything she touched was decorated with that special “Wilma Sparkle.”
She loved to golf and she was good; however, it was more about spending time with friends and family, whom she valued over everything. Wilma flourished in her years as a grandmother, never missing one of her grandchildren’s events. She couldn’t wait to share any news about them with the girls at cards. Wilma wasn’t just a grandmother of three, though; she was also “Grammie” to all of her grandkids’ friends.
Wilma is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Charles (Rex) Crookes; her children, Michael Astorga (married to Jacquie), of Seal Beach, Calif., and Gina Lohman (married to Steve), of Lewiston; as well as her grandchildren, Hayden, Rayla and Dillon.
As a family, we promise to always remember how special of a person you were, enjoy the little things in life, make you proud and, most importantly, leave a little sparkle wherever we go.
Please join us for an open house celebration of Wilma’s life, between 1-5 p.m. this Saturday at Ernie’s Steak House. We would love for you to come and share your memories with us.