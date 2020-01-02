William “Rick” Danner, 75, passed away gently Dec. 24, 2019, at his Lewiston home, with family by his side.
Rick was born Dec. 8, 1944, in Orofino, the second of two children to Leonard and Patricia Danner.
An avid sports enthusiast, Rick was active. He played basketball and baseball, the latter under his father’s tutelage as a boy. When he was 17, he overcame a broken neck while playing Legion ball. A proud Maniac, Rick graduated from Orofino High School in 1963. He attended Lewis-Clark Normal School, where he pitched for the Warriors under Marv Vasher.
While at LC, he met the love of his life, Gayle Scott. They married March 1, 1966. Later that year, Rick liked to say he received a “personal invitation” from Lyndon Johnson, and proudly answered the call to service with the U.S. Army in Vietnam. It was the only time in nearly 54 years of marriage that he and Gayle were apart. After being honorably discharged, Rick and Gayle settled in the small town of Reubens to start a family.
He wore several hats professionally, mostly in the agricultural industry with Lewiston Grain Growers, Western Farm Service and the McGregor Co. Upon his retirement, he dutifully took on the role of full-time caregiver to his wife, Gayle, following a devastating stroke. “In sickness and in health” were not just words to him. He continued to care for his wife even after he suffered a stroke.
Rick enjoyed the outdoors of north central Idaho, taking the family camping, hunting and fishing often. His boys learned that “flock-shooting” at deer on the Camas Prairie was a terrible idea. The North Fork Clearwater River and Lochsa River were two of his favorite places. His boys razzed him endlessly when the Fish Creek Ranger Station (where Rick worked as younger man) was transformed into a museum.
As a father and grandfather, he was unmatched in his devotion to his boys and grandchildren. Watching and supporting his boys play sports at Highland High School was special to him, and he made it to nearly every event they took part in. He was equally proud of his grandchildren, attending his grandsons’ soccer matches and baseball games. Listening to his granddaughters play music always brought a smile, but the biggest smiles came from them, knowing “Papa” was there.
A quick-witted personality, Rick was known for including funny poems he penned in birthday cards — poems that at times might make a sailor blush. He was a member of the Reubens Volunteer Fire Department and Reubens City Council, and was elected to the Highland School Board.
Our hero is now resting, but he’ll always be with us in the eyes and hearts of those he cared so deeply for, and in the lasting memories he leaves us with. This wasn’t the ending any of us wished for Rick, but it’s not about the ending. It is and will always be about the happy life he lived and the people he touched along the way.
He is survived by his wife, Gayle Danner, of Lewiston; sons Kevin, Brian and Darin, of Lewiston; grandchildren Jessica and Clayton Steeby, of Lafayette, Ind., Kelli Danner, of Lewiston, Aaden Danner, of Lewiston, and Brycen Danner, of Nezperce; nephews Greg Turcott, Jeff Turcott, Scott Williams and Corey Williams; along with many other family members and lifelong friends. Rick was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Patricia; sister Joan Williams; and parents-in-law Dwight and Helen Scott.
A funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St. No. 5137, Lewiston. Memorial donations can be made to Meals on Wheels. A very special thank you to Elite Home Health and Hospice for the care they provided to Rick. The Danner family invites anyone who knew Rick to attend a reception following the service at the Lewiston Eagles Lodge on Main Street.