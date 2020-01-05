William Richard “Bill” Blewett was born Sept. 19, 1943, in Kendrick, to Richard L. and Esther M. (Bartlett) Blewett. He passed quietly at his home on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, with family by his side.
Bill grew up as an only child, cherishing relationships with cousins and friends. He grew up with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins, and was an area resident all his life. He spent his childhood enjoying small-town life, balancing his school years between helping his father at the family grocery store in Kendrick, and working the family farm in Gifford during the summer months.
He graduated from Kendrick High School in 1961.
Bill enjoyed quality time with family and friends, classic cars and all things purple. It was in high school that Bill developed a love for working with cars. In his younger years, he enjoyed drag racing whatever he could put together. Later, Bill became a frequent fixture at car shows and rod runs throughout the Northwest. Bill’s passion for classic cars led him to become a founding member of Vintage Valley Street Rods, a valley car club of which he continued to be involved from 1974 until the club dissolved. His passion for cars led him to owning many throughout his life, his favorites being street rods and Corvettes. His 1935 Ford pickup won many regional awards, eventually making way for his 1939 Nash to attend rod runs and car shows. He loved to talk, drive, race, buy, sell and trade vehicles.
Throughout his adult life, Bill worked in a variety of professions. He worked for multiple grocers, at the Potlatch mill, and as a driver for Holsum Bakery. For most of his working years, he was self-employed, managing Blewett’s Grocery and then Blewett Insurance in Kendrick.
It was while working at Potlatch that Bill met Rita Stewart, whom he married in 1970, and together, had two sons, Shad and Ryan. Bill always attended sporting events. He enjoyed coaching, shuttling and watching his boys play ball, and was a lifetime supporter of his Kendrick Tigers. As such, he turned this passion into opportunities for frequent family outings and vacations.
He will be remembered for having provided endless “pearls of wisdom” to his boys and their friends, and for his quick wit and sense of humor.
Bill found love and was married multiple times, the first three ending in friendship. In 1996, Bill moved to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and began design on his last residence, over a garage to store his “toys,” built with his cousin, Ron Ruddell. Bill was proudly promoted to grandpa in 2004. He married Linda Hill, in 2008, further extending his family, and became beloved by all of his grandchildren. Bill was widowed with Linda’s passing in 2017.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Esther Blewett; and his wife, Linda Blewett. He is survived by his sons, Shad (Christine) Blewett and Ryan (Angelia) Blewett; his grandchildren, Baylor, Keira, Karis, Kallie and Zayda; many cousins, extended family and friends.
Bill will be laid to rest with a service at 11 a.m. Jan. 11 at Brower-Wann Funeral Home, 1711 18th St., Lewiston. A covered-dish reception will follow at Hells Canyon Resort, 1560 Port Drive, in Clarkston.