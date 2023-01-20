William Peter Galano, 79, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, from complications of congestive heart failure.

Bill was born Nov. 16, 1943, in Lewiston. He was the first-born child of Harvey and Angie Galano, and according to his sisters, Carol and Mary, was the “favorite.” The number of baby photos of Bill found around his childhood home compared to those of his younger siblings suggest that this is true.

Tags

Recommended for you