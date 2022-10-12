William Nairn Bonson

William “Bill” Nairn Bonson passed away Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, peacefully at his home in Clarkston from congestive heart failure and kidney failure.

He was born Sept. 7, 1949, to Earnest Nairn Bonson and Joyce Marie Bonson (Trent) in Clarkston. Bill was the second of seven children and the oldest boy. He graduated from Clarkston High School in the class of 1968. He enjoyed playing football, fishing, hunting, and spending time with family and friends. He kept in touch with his classmates and enjoyed all the class reunions and luncheons spent with friends and classmates.