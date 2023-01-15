William Lester Welch, 101, peacefully passed away Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia with his daughter, Lynn, by his side.

He was born April 18, 1921, (along with his twin brother, Wilbur Lee) on his mother’s 20th birthday at home, on Welch Island (also called Turkey Island) in the middle of the Clearwater River near Spalding, which is immediately downstream of the present Arrow Bridge on U.S. Highway 12. Wilbur died that day due to complications during birth. When Les was about 5 years old, his father sold the island and the family moved to Orofino, with grandfather James Polk Welch (Union Civil War veteran), his parents, W.O. “Shorty” Welch (WWI Navy veteran), mother, Grace F. Welch (WWII Army WAC veteran) and younger brothers Leonard and Keith. Les and his younger brothers grew up and graduated high school in Orofino.