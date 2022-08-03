William Leroy Park

William L. Park was born March 21, 1929, to Mary and Albert Park in Ashland, Ore. He grew up in a bustling family of seven siblings where there was never a dull moment.
He lived a long, happy life and leaves behind two of his three daughters, Janice (Steve) English and Jeannine (Wendell) Thomas. He is now reunited in the “Great Chicken House in the Sky” with his cherished daughter, Jeannette (Rick) Vincent, and his treasured wife, Delcina Park, whom he was married to for more than 50 years. He also leaves behind an abundance of grandchildren, Daniell (Fred) Baxter, Jason English, Cinniman Thomas, David Vincent, Donnie Vincent and Seth (Sarah) Thomas; and a slew of great-grandchildren, Tyler (Darian) Lord, Braydon Pearson Vincent, Russell (Aliah) Lord, Miranda English, Callan Baxter, Abbigail Lord, Jade English, Sandra Kinney, Cassie Baxter and Hunter Thomas; plus an additional pack of great-great-grandchildren, Taytum, Abel, Wynonna and Jean Luc.
Bill graduated from Nampa High School in 1947, was married in 1948 and one year later was blessed with twin girls before having his final child in 1952. He worked for the Union Pacific Railroad at Nampa for two years and as a rancher at Homedale, Idaho, for two years. He retired from Potlatch Corp. at Lewiston after 42 years. Bill was a proud founding member of the International Brotherhood of Pulp, Sulphite and Paper Mill Workers Union.
Bill happily spent most of his life in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley surrounded by his family. He enjoyed gardening, woodcrafts, traveling, yard sales, watching sporting events, hunting and fishing, especially with his longtime best friend, Fred Brown, where they spent 60 amazing years having fun up at Fred’s cabin.
Bill peacefully passed away the evening of Tuesday, July 19, 2022, amid his loved ones. He was a joy to know and will be deeply missed though his impact on those who had the pleasure of knowing him will never fade.