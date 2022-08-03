William Leroy Park

William L. Park was born March 21, 1929, to Mary and Albert Park in Ashland, Ore. He grew up in a bustling family of seven siblings where there was never a dull moment.

He lived a long, happy life and leaves behind two of his three daughters, Janice (Steve) English and Jeannine (Wendell) Thomas. He is now reunited in the “Great Chicken House in the Sky” with his cherished daughter, Jeannette (Rick) Vincent, and his treasured wife, Delcina Park, whom he was married to for more than 50 years. He also leaves behind an abundance of grandchildren, Daniell (Fred) Baxter, Jason English, Cinniman Thomas, David Vincent, Donnie Vincent and Seth (Sarah) Thomas; and a slew of great-grandchildren, Tyler (Darian) Lord, Braydon Pearson Vincent, Russell (Aliah) Lord, Miranda English, Callan Baxter, Abbigail Lord, Jade English, Sandra Kinney, Cassie Baxter and Hunter Thomas; plus an additional pack of great-great-grandchildren, Taytum, Abel, Wynonna and Jean Luc.

