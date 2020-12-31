William “Bill” Joseph Raschka was born Sept. 18, 1945, to Joseph Walter Raschka and Kathryn Wyburn Raschka in Spokane, and peacefully passed away in his Edmond home in the arms of his loving wife, Gina Calame Raschka, on Oct. 30, 2020, at the age of 75 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Kathy, who was 10 years older; and son Rick. Bill is survived by his wife, Gina; Mardelle Warren, mother of his two children; daughter Ronda Raschka Knight; four grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and a host of friends in Washington, Montana, Idaho, Colorado and Oklahoma.
Always the gentleman and one to never meet a stranger, Bill easily made friends with everyone he met. Counted among those friends were his pharmacist, his banker, his lawyer, his jeweler, his neighbors and Gina’s family, friends and business colleagues. Everyone was mesmerized by his Radio DJ voice, pale baby-blue eyes and intriguing stories. He was an interesting man and could talk for hours. All are deeply saddened at the loss of their kind, patient, generous and wise friend. His presence will forever be missed, but his memory will endure everlasting.
Gina would like to thank Affordable Cremation Service for their assistance. Fulfilling Bill’s wishes, no memorial service is planned, but Gina hosted family and friends in her home for a small private gathering (masks and social distancing required and held outside on a beautiful and warm fall day) in Bill’s honor. It was his wish to buy dinner for everyone just one more time, since he loved hosting cookouts at their home for guests of 10 to 60. He left this world the way he wanted: quietly, comfortably, content, peaceful and on his own terms. He had a wonderful life, career and so many life experiences to share. A true Renaissance man, he said he just had to wait for his future love to grow up, as he was 7 years older.
Signing off the air: radio and cable TV out. 12/31/2020. Forever, all my love and to honor you, completely.