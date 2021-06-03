William Jesse Groseclose Kloss, 71, died of myelodysplasia Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at his home in Methuen, Mass.
He was born May 29, 1949, in a Teakean, Idaho, farmhouse. He was the youngest of four children born to Carroll Y. and Ethel S. Groseclose. During his childhood and youth, he was known as Willie. Later he changed his legal name to William Jesse Kloss and became known as Jesse.
His is survived by his wife, Janna Kloss, and by a son, Israel Kloss; by two grandchildren and by two brothers, Art and Steve Groseclose.
No service has been planned.