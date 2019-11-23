William Isaac Ward left this world in the early morning Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. He was at home with his wife, Sharol, and his beloved dogs at his side.
He was born Dec. 31, 1936, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Lewiston, to Isaac John and Anna Bird Werhan Ward. He grew up on Deer Creek, south of Forest, Idaho, on his grandfather Werhan’s ranch, and lived there until his family moved to Garden Gulch so he could start first grade in Culdesac. The family later moved to Winchester, where they lived until 1965. Bill graduated from Winchester High School in 1955 and had good memories of his school days and friends. After a semester at the U of I, he went to work at Hallack and Howard Lumber Co. in Winchester, where he worked until Boise Cascade closed it in 1965.
He married Sharol Kay Clark on June 25, 1960. After the mill closed, they moved to Lewiston where, after several short-term jobs, Bill went to work for Garrett Freight Lines and worked there until it was closed in 1990. He then went to work for Western Farm Service at Culdesac and retired from there in 2000. He enjoyed working with the farmers.
Bill was a proud and active union member his entire work life and after his retirement supported his wife’s union activities, as well.
We moved to the Old Winchester Grade Cut Off Road in 1985, where we finally got back to the country life we loved, raising cattle and working with animals of all sorts.
After too many years of heavy hard work, he struggled with knee replacements, which actually went pretty well, and two back fusions that didn’t go so well. For the past 10 years, he struggled to do things and experienced considerable pain, and the past five years he was unable to do anything physical. He is finally at rest and pain-free.
Bill was always known to say it as he saw it, like it or not; if you don’t want to know the answer, don’t ask the question. He loved hunting, fishing and everything outdoors. He loved all animals and would not tolerate their mistreatment. His cows were always overfed. He enjoyed working at the Museum of Winchester History, whether it be working on projects or talking with visitors. He was president of that board of directors for a number of years.
The Saturday night dances at Calene’s Hall were an important part of our lives, Johnny Miller and the Tennessee Waltz especially.
He valued his friends very highly, and they always had his support and loyalty.
For our 40th anniversary, we renewed our vows in the same church and with the same minister, Henry Sugden, who officiated at our wedding. For the 50th, we had a great group of friends with us.
In 2018, Bill received his Quilt of Valor in a presentation at Highland School in Craigmont at a Veterans Day observance. He was very proud of this, but felt that there were others far more deserving than he was.
He is survived by his wife of 59 and a half years, Sharol, who was always at his side through unusual and strange antics, and there were too many to mention; one son, James (Julia), of Mount Vernon, Wash.; three granddaughters, Felecia, Cristal and Thalia; and a bonus daughter, Barbara Ward, Bill Jr.’s widow.
He was preceded in death by his son, William Isaac Ward Jr.; parents; and maternal and paternal grandparents.
Memorials may be made to Lewis-Clark Animal Shelter, Relay for Life or an organization of your choice.
He didn’t want any formal service, so we will have a get-together at a later date.
His roots were always on Deer Creek, fishing, hunting or working. He loved that place.
I would like to thank Dr. Garrison and the crew at St. Joe’s for all their care and kindness; Steve and his people at Advanced Health, they are wonderful people; Ali and the hospice people for their kind and considerate help; and some wonderful neighbors here on the Grade, Sandy, the McDowells, the Lomantos, the Scrimshers, Bev and Gary and Brian for the QR Unit response, Ken and Patty; and Janene and Don and the EMTs for their kindness and consideration in transporting Bill to and from the hospital and care center. These kindnesses can never be repaid. We are so blessed to have such good friends and neighbors.
Hopefully he can find a cribbage competitor in the great beyond. After I taught him to play, he beat me consistently. I love you and you will be so missed. This is the only life I have known since I was 14 years old — (skw)