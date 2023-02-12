William H. Shane

William “Bill” Shane passed away Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston. He was born Sept. 13, 1930, in Emmett, Idaho, to Frances and Hardie Shane.
While still in high school, he enlisted in the Idaho Army National Guard. After graduation, he went on active duty to attend radio and radar technical schools at Fort Knox, Ky., and Fort Monmouth, N.J. While returning home from New Jersey with his parents, he heard that the Korean War had started. Bill then received an honorable discharge from the Guard and enlisted in the United States Air Force where he maintained electronic equipment on the Northern Dew Line of the United States until being sent to Korea. He returned to the states and enrolled at the University of Idaho while maintaining his reserve status.
He married Ruth Johannesen, of Emmett, and together they served for four years as the proctor and hostess of Lindley Hall, a men’s dormitory on the UI campus.
Bill received a Bachelor’s degree from the UI and began teaching at Moscow High School. He continued his studies and upon receiving a Master’s degree from the UI, he was awarded a direct commission as First Lieutenant in the Air Force. Bill effectively blended his military and teaching careers and retired after 33 years of military service. He also later received a Doctorate of Education from Washington State University.
He later became the principal of Gooding High School, media director for Hageman (Idaho) High School, media director for southwest Washington schools in Chehalis, Wash., and returned to a new position at the University of Idaho in 1968.
Bill continued in several positions at the UI until his retirement in 1996. Bill and Ruth enjoyed their retirement together until her death in 2006.
During his lifetime, Bill served in leadership positions with the Shriners Paradise Lodge in Moscow and many other civic and fraternal organizations too numerous to list.
Bill met Jeanie Gruell in 2012. Soon afterward, they were married. Together they enjoyed traveling to many different places and countries. Bill enjoyed family life that came with meeting Jeanie and together were very active in the lives of her grandchildren. Bill and Jeanie enjoyed attending UI Vandal football games. Bill loved holiday celebrations and get-togethers of any kind. At Bill’s request, no funeral services will be held.