William H. Shane

William “Bill” Shane passed away Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston. He was born Sept. 13, 1930, in Emmett, Idaho, to Frances and Hardie Shane.

While still in high school, he enlisted in the Idaho Army National Guard. After graduation, he went on active duty to attend radio and radar technical schools at Fort Knox, Ky., and Fort Monmouth, N.J. While returning home from New Jersey with his parents, he heard that the Korean War had started. Bill then received an honorable discharge from the Guard and enlisted in the United States Air Force where he maintained electronic equipment on the Northern Dew Line of the United States until being sent to Korea. He returned to the states and enrolled at the University of Idaho while maintaining his reserve status.