William H. Jones

William Harold Jones, 78, died from complications after suffering a massive heart attack Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. He took his last breath while his loving wife, Linda, was holding one hand and his son, Derek, was holding his other.
He was born July 27, 1941, to Bill and Bernice Jones, in Lewiston.
He graduated from Moscow High School in 1959. Later, he attended college at the University of Idaho, where he studied music. Because of health-related issues, he was one semester short of achieving his bachelor’s degree.
He moved to Calder, Idaho, where he met his first wife, Rhonda Harpole. They were married for 18 years. While living in Calder, they had two children, Kurt and Kris. Around 1978, Bill sold the Calder Store and moved the family to Boise, where he attended barber school. When he finished, they moved back to Moscow, where he started his new career cutting hair. Bill was better known as Bill the Barber, as he worked as a barber for more than 39 years, right up until his passing. In June 1981, they had twins, Derek and Darin. In all, Bill and Rhonda had four children, all boys, who loved him very much.
Around 1987, Bill was diagnosed with colon cancer that required him to have surgery. Bill always said that this surgery bought him time on Earth, because if he hadn’t had the surgery, he would have passed then. To him, every day after that was a blessing and a gift. Bill and Rhonda divorced in 1990.
Every year, he would take his kids backpacking, fishing, hunting and camping as much as he could. Bill enjoyed photography, and sometimes he would spend as much as an hour trying to get the perfect picture of one flower or something similar. Bill also enjoyed writing short stories and he belonged to a writer’s group in Moscow. He also had a great passion for playing music. In the 1980s and 1990s, he would play with the alumni band at the U of I women’s basketball games. It made him happy to be a part of the group.
Bill met Linda Kriebel, and on Aug. 23, 1997, they got married. They were married one day shy of 22 years. While married to Linda, Bill had a brain tumor about the size of a grapefruit that showed no signs until the tumor caused him to have a stroke. By the grace of God, it wasn’t cancer and the doctors were able to remove it. Bill made a full recovery except for a large scar on his head.
Dad started to enjoy metal detecting for fun and competitively. Residents of Moscow may have seen him running with his detector throughout the parks. He would also go out to old logging camps in the woods to see what kind of treasures he might find. He didn’t find much, but he had a lot of fun being out in the woods. To him, that was the real treasure, especially if his wife or kids were with him. Bill was well-loved and he will be missed every day by all of us.
Bill is survived by his wife, Linda; sons Kurt, Kris (Christina), Derek (Amie), Darin (Aimee) and stepson Shawn (Candi) Kriebel; grandchildren Dalton, Halli, Hannah, Kris Jr., Henry, Charlotte, Sydney, Samuel, Rocky, Aiden and MaKenzie; three great-grandchildren; and sister Susie (Don) Schumacher and their children, Lane, Todd, and Tony.
Bill was cremated and there will be a memorial from 1-3 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Moscow Moose Lodge, 210 N. Main St. Please bring stories to share.