William Gene Cuddy, 73, of Kendrick, passed away in Lewiston on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019.
“Willy” was born Aug. 7, 1946, in Vancouver, Wash., to Nellie and James Cuddy. He graduated from Columbia Falls High School, Class of 1964, and served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War before meeting his wife, Jeanette.
Willy married Jeanette in 1973 and together they had two daughters, Tomia and Kimberly. Willy and Jeanette lived most of their lives in Rathdrum, Idaho, until retiring to his grandfather’s homestead in the Cedar Ridge community. Throughout his life, he worked as a miner, quality assurance technician for an aerospace company, logger, diesel mechanic and commercial truck driver. Willy enjoyed reading, music, camping and helping out in his community. He was also a proud member of the Lions Club, Elks Lodge, Sam’s Club, Gold Hill Community Church and Friendly Neighborhood Club.
Willy is survived by his wife, Jeanette; daughters Tomia (Torin) Browning and Kim (John) Wilper; and grandchildren Tanian Browning and Talia (John) Schnider. He would have enjoyed his first great-grandchild, who is expected to arrive in February. Surviving siblings are brother James Cuddy and sister Jackie Eborall. Willy also had several beloved cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family.
Willy was predeceased by his father, James; mother Nellie; and brother Richard.
Memorial services will be held at Gold Hill Community Church and Gold Hill Cemetery this spring.
Memorial donations may be made in Willy’s name to Gold Hill Community Church or Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston.