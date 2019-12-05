William “Bill” Frank Schwartz, 93, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Advanced Health Care, in Lewiston. He was taken care of so well by the staff and by hospice.
He was born with his twin, John, to Michael and Lottie Schwartz, on March 27, 1926, in Cottonwood.
He was a graduate from the Class of 1944 of Cottonwood High School. Soon after graduation, he joined the U.S. Army and was a private first class in the 32nd Infantry Division during World War II.
After returning home from the war, he met and married Clara Heinen on April 28, 1956, in Seattle. They moved to Grangeville after they were married, where he worked for a mill in Grangeville. They moved to Lewiston in 1968, when he started working for Potlatch Corp. (now Clearwater Paper) for the next 19 years.
He was a man who enjoyed life to the fullest. He found great joy in working and staying busy. He enjoyed growing a big garden, especially growing tomato plants, which he did every year. He also enjoyed woodworking and making furniture with his friend, Lloyd Ackerman. He loved the outdoors and spending time at the cabin where he could hunt and pick huckleberries and mushrooms. One of his passions was cutting firewood with a chain saw, which he did until age 90. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time laughing and joking with his extensive family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; 11 siblings; and wife Clara.
He is survived by his sister, Margaret Whitworth, of Seattle; son Dave (Toni), of Post Falls; son Larry (Lori), of Lewiston; son John (Andrea), of Huntsville, Ala.; daughter Donna (David) Schmidt, of Lewiston; son Tim (Jill), of Poulsbo, Wash.; and son Chris (Ranelle), of Hayden, Idaho. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews whom he cherished.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at All Saints Catholic Church in Lewiston, with a reception to follow.