Bill Horn, 67, went to be with his Lord and Savior Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
Bill was born July 1, 1954, in Council Bluffs, Iowa, to William and Deloris Horn. Bill always said he moved his family to north Idaho when he was 9 months old. He attended school in Potlatch and graduated from Potlatch High School in 1972.
He worked for Claudine Atkison in a saw shop while in high school and after graduation went to work for Bennett Lumber in Princeton. Bill married his high school sweetheart, Nelda Lusby, on July 28, 1973. In the spring of 1974 he moved to Elk City to start working in the filing room at Shearer Lumber Co., where he worked for more than 30 years.
In 1992, he was called to the ministry and what would ultimately become his passion. He served as pastor of the Clearwater 1st Baptist Church in Clearwater until he was called to be with the Lord. He loved to hunt and fish and prioritized his family and friends and loved them all fiercely.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Deloris Horn, and granddaughter Hannah Horn.
He is survived by his wife and soulmate, Nelda Horn; his brothers, Pat (Linda) Horn, Bud (Margaret) Horn, Ralph (Cheryl) Horn; his sister, Monica Keough; his children, Bill (Lisa) Horn Tina (Donovan) Fisher; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Oct. 30 at Life Center Church, 69 Highway 12 Kamiah. Reception will follow service at City Hall in Kooskia.
An account in Bill’s name has been set up at Cottonwood Credit Union.