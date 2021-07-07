The creator embraced William “Chief” Albert Johnson Jr. Oye-Ya-Kom-Its-Whal (translation: Little Mountain Boy), Thursday, June 17, 2021, at exactly 7 p.m. after battling a long illness.
William Albert Johnson Jr. was born Nov. 8, 1941, in Lewiston to William A. Johnson Sr. and Lucy Hill, in which he was the youngest sibling in his family.
William was an enrolled member of the Chief Joseph Band Nez Perce and was a prominent elder who spoke his language fluently. William was devoted to his Seven Drums Religion and fully participated in singing Seven Drum Songs. He was often honored to give invocation at special community events, memorials, funerals and pow-wows, which he felt blessed anytime someone would request a prayer from him. William attended Lapwai High School and graduated with a high school diploma. He later enrolled into the armed services, in which he was part of the 82nd Airborne Division of the U.S. Army.
After William was honorably discharged from the armed services, he obtained work with the Iron Workers Union, where he completed various jobs in the Midwest. William also gained additional knowledge and training with the Army Corps of Engineers in Minneapolis and eventually secured employment as being one of a few Native American engineers to work on the dams along the Columbia River. He, and the other Native American structural engineers, would collaborate to create and implement ingenious plans to help the Salmon navigate through the dams more efficiently. While he was working along the Columbia River dams, William would often self-reflect and spoke about fond memories of when he and his entire family went salmon fishing at Celilo Falls and had recalled this moment in time as one of his happiest childhood memories. He believed that, in his passing, he would return to Celilo Falls and go salmon fishing again with his family.
Most importantly, William loved his entire family and would do anything for them. He was known to drive hundreds of miles in the U.S. and Canada to help family members in need. William’s generosity of helping other Native Americans in need for social, financial, tangible and emotional support is an old-style Indian value instilled in him by his traditional parents/family. He was well known in the Pacific Northwest for donating his latest hunting kill or salmon catch to anyone who needed meat for memorials, funerals, pow-wows and other community events. William enjoyed spending quality time with sisters in Lapwai and Los Angeles. He loved sweating with his nephews back at his sister’s house in Lapwai. William often supported and cheered on the Lapwai Wildcats and always expressed pride when the Wildcats would win championship games. He was commonly known as “Grandpa Cheese” by his grandkids, and he would attend and support his granddaughters’ basketball games in Yakima. He stayed connected with his family and extended family in Nespelem, Umatilla, Yakima, Ft. Deschene, Warm Springs, Celilo, Montana, Oklahoma, New Mexico, California and Alberta, Canada. William and his family would attend and participate in various community ceremonies that included the Root, Salmon and Huckleberry Feasts. He and his family would attend Medicine Dances whenever he could get an opportunity. He said that these dances aid in healing the hurt and pain of losing his sons and family members from various tragic accidents in the past.
William was an avid and skilled hunter and he enjoyed hunting big game of moose, elk, buffalo and whitetail deer in Kooskia, Montana and Wyoming. He taught generations of family and extended family how to hunt and fish the Nimiipuu traditional way. William often created professional-style hunting knives from the antlers of the white-tailed deer he had killed and would sell or gift these knives to family, friends and community giveaways. William enjoyed fishing for salmon, walleye and sturgeon along the Columbia River with his boys. He also fished for salmon at Rapid River and Riggins. Bill also dabbled in deep-sea halibut and rockfish fishing off the Oregon Coast. He delighted in huckleberry picking with his family and grandchildren. He loved having “Sunday Fry Bread Nights” with his daughter and her kids along with feasting on his granddaughter’s glorious fruit salad. He also loved eating his daughter’s “Famous Chicken and Dumplings” when visiting in Nespelem, Wash. He also reveled in sipping on huckleberry shakes on warm summer nights.
William was best known as a Champion Northern Traditional Pow-wow Dancer and was recognized at pow-wows throughout Indian County and Canada. He had toured with the Native American Dance Troupe in the U.S. and Europe. William learned how to sing, drum and dance from his father and utilized these skills to teach his own children and grandchildren how to sing and dance. William was always highly honored to sing his dad’s songs with the Umatilla Drum and with Lightening Creek and Black Lodge.
William also broadened himself in teaching Native youth in the Title VI Indian Education programs in The Dalles, Ore., in which he taught Native American children in how to drum, sing and pow-wow dance. He also volunteered and helped in special education classrooms and would speak to Native and non-Native special needs students about the significance of being a Nez Perce elder. William always encouraged Native American youth in reaching for higher education and was often invited to speak at various universities about his career experiences of being a Native American structural engineer.
William had also engaged in other extracurricular activities that included listening to his dad’s songs on tape, boxing/sparring in lightweight boxing, watching basketball games on TV, Camas’ soap making, creating beaded earrings and antler carvings, gambling in the casino, re-watching the “Jurassic Park” and “Star Wars” movie series and being a movie extra in Charles Bronson’s movie “Breakheart Pass,” which he delighted in.
William is survived by his wife, Hilary R. Davis Johnson, and his sisters in chronological order: Donna Peterson, of Los Angeles, Barbara Wheeler, of Webb, and Faye Werner, of Webb. He is also survived by his children in chronological order: William A. Eagleblanket, of Nespelem, Wash., Lucille A. Johnson, of Nespelem, Wash., David Johnson, of Tucson, Ariz., Elizabeth Diaz, of Richland, along with four stepchildren, 16 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Albert Johnson and Lucy Hill. He was also preceded in death by the following: Lee Lynn Johnson, Albert Tom Johnson, Tony Picard, Theodor Picard, Michael Joseph Robinette, Killian Elias Corpus-Louis, Arlene Mary Waters-Monongye, Elizabeth M. Johnson (Missy Picard), Bonnie Watters.