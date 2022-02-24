William C. “Bill” Anderson, 69, passed away Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. His soul mate and wife, Judy, was by his side.
Bill was born May 5, 1952, to Virgil and Beverly (Chaney) Anderson in Moscow. Bill grew up in Potlatch and Viola and was the third of five children. Billy loved everything western: cowboys, horses, guns and archery. As he grew up, his interest turned to hunting and fishing. By the time he was a teen, his family had moved to their farm in rural Viola, where he learned to run machinery and farm. He graduated from Potlatch in 1971 and had various jobs until starting at the Moscow School District as a janitor until his retirement. He was a member of the Potlatch Lions Club, as well as the Latah County Sheriff’s Mounted Posse.
In 1988, Bill married Judy Dalberg and they moved to the farm on land near his mom. He loved the life they built. He spent his free time camping, riding motorcycles, snowmobiles and ATVs. Bill never lost his passion for the outdoors. Cutting and splitting wood for his family later became a side business. He would hunt every season he could; turkey, elk, deer, moose, bear and cougar. Their home proudly showcases his many mounts and racks. He loved ice fishing as well as lake and river fishing; he shared his wonderful smoked fish with all. His fishing trips with his good friends were among his favorite times. He and Judy upgraded to a side-by-side; he plowed family’s driveways in the winter and enjoyed rides in the mountains the rest of the year. In the summer of 2020, he persuaded his 89-year-old mom to climb in and take a ride. Upon their return, it was hard to decide whose smile was widest.
Bill is survived by his wife, Judy, at their Viola home; his two children, Brandi Marek, of Plummer, and John Anderson, of Coeur d’Alene; as well as seven grandchildren and two great-granddaughters. He is also survived by his brother, Lester (Janet) Anderson, of Potlatch, and three sisters, Sally McPherson, of Potlatch, Christina (Ken) Darby, of Colton, and Cathy (Darrell) Gottschalk, of Deary. He was preceded in death by his dad in 1985; his brother-in-law, Ray McPherson; and, just four months ago, his mom.
A service will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bill’s name to the American Heart Association, the Potlatch Lions Club or the Latah County Sheriff’s Mounted Posse.