William “Butch” Taylor passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at the Garfield Memorial Hospital.
Butch was born Sept. 2, 1958, in Lewiston to Marion and Bill Taylor. He married Janet Crawford Taylor on Aug. 9, 1980, in Pomeroy.
Butch graduated Pomeroy High School in 1977 and then attended Walla Walla Community College and earned his criminal justice degree. He worked corrections in Walla Walla and security in Alaska and Puyallup, Wash. He worked for Dye See Ranch when he and Janet returned to Pomeroy in 2017.
He enjoyed spending time with his granddaughter, hunting, fishing, camping, boating and supporting his Seahawks, Vikings and Mariners.
He is survived by his wife, Janet Taylor; son Robbie Taylor, who is in the Army Special Forces in Colorado Springs, Colo.; granddaughter Willow Taylor, of Walla Walla; daughter Keri Taylor, of Pomeroy; sisters Linda (John) Keizer and Rose (Terry) Houtz; brothers LeeRay (Carolyn) Taylor and Dan Taylor.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Delbert and Olive Taylor, mother, father and brother Jim Taylor.
Celebration of life service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Pomeroy Nazarene Church. He was loved by many and will be missed.