We are sad to share that William “Bill” Roy Wolfinbarger passed away peacefully, Sunday, April 11, 2021.
Born March 24, 1938, to Daisy T. (French) Wolfinbarger and William A. Wolfinbarger in Jerome, Idaho. He was raised by his mother and stepfather Edmond R. Robinson.
Bill attended Jerome schools, graduating in 1956. He then began a career in banking that lasted 42 years. The first mechanical bookkeeping machine he operated was older than he was. He joined the Idaho National Guard a week after he turned 17. That career, along with United States Army Reserve, lasted 32 years. He also was a member of the Jerome Volunteer Fire Department for five years.
In 1960, he married Rheuma “Rue” F. Ovard in Jerome. In 1962, they moved to Sunnyside, Wash., where their first daughter was born. Then in 1964, he returned to banking and moved to Clarkston to become the first addition to the original crew of Valley Commercial Bank.
He was a past President of Lewiston Clarkston Kiwanis Club, Clarkston Golf and Country Club, and Clarkston Chamber of Commerce. He was a member of Jerome, Sunnyside and Clarkston Jaycees. His pride was working on the lighted cross and star on the hill above Clarkston Valley. He also was on the Board of Tri-State Memorial Hospital. He lost an election, got a job. In 1979, he filed for election to commissioner for Asotin County Fire District. His opponent withdrew but was too late to get his name off of the ballot and garnered more votes than Bill. The two remaining commissioners appointed Bill to the position and, after that, he was elected and served 38 years. His pride was the staff and all volunteers that ever served the district.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Rue; daughters Stacy (Bill Hoene) Wolfinbarger and Heidi (John) Maplethorpe, all of Clarkston; grandchildren Ben (Heather) Maple-thorpe, of Spokane, Nicholas (Kenna) Wolfinbarger, of Walla Walla, and Cassandra (James) Hutchison, of Clarkston; and seven great-grandchildren.
Bill and Rue also have an extended family granddaughter, Danila (Slavic) Dudenkov, of Walla Walla; exchange student and European daughter of Heidi and John that has been a wonderful addition to the family since 2003. Danila’s girls bring the total of great-grandchildren to nine.
After his stroke, when we would talk about life, Bill said, “The best obituary I ever read was one written by the person who passed.” The majority of this is exactly as he wrote it.
We, as a family, would like to extend a few special thanks. To the Asotin County Fire District No. 1, thank you Chief Noel Hardin and your entire team. You were all very supportive and patient with us through this process. Prestige Rehab staff, thanks for keeping Dad so positive and pushing him after his stroke. He had a few favorites there — you know who you are. Open Arms and TenderCare Home staff, especially Blair and Richard, you were amazing and so helpful with caring for Dad. We couldn’t have done it without you.
At the end of the day, the true heroes are Mom and Dad. He was always a wonderful, loving and supportive provider and great role model. Mom has held everything together for years, taking care of Dad and always saying with a smile, “We’re fine.” We will miss you terribly every day and always, but you are finally able to walk again, play golf again and “meet your maker.”
At Dad’s request, we won’t be having a service. There will be a celebration of life later this summer.
If you would like to make a donation in Dad’s name, we are offering a few suggestions: Asotin County Fire Association, 2377 Appleside Blvd., Clarkston, WA 99403, or to the Clarkston Lions Club, attn: Cathy Bailey, 615½ Sycamore St., Clarkston, WA 99403. Please designate support for the Christmas Star and Easter Cross maintenance.