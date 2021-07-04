William “Bill” Stinson passed away Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at the age of 89.
He was born Jan. 12, 1932, in Salt Lake City to Harry and Erma Stinson. He went to school in Lewiston before joining the Army to serve in Korea, where he earned two Purple Hearts for injuries suffered in battle.
Soon after his discharge, he met Bonnie Ann Reese. They were married in 1952, and in 1954 they welcomed their first daughter, Brinda, to the family. In 1955, she was followed by another daughter, Barbara. They welcomed their first son, William (or Billy), in 1956, and then in 1958 came Robert. They thought their family was complete, but surprise, in 1967, another son, Bradley, was added to the family.
Bill was an avid hunter and outdoorsman, his favorite activity was sprucing up his hunting camp at Sourdough where he was affectionately known as “The Sourdough Mayor” and he looked forward to his annual hunting trips with his sons.
He worked for Potlatch Corporation as a journeyman welder, was active in the union and made many lifelong friends there.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years; his parents; sisters, Marian Reed and Virginia Bergamo; son, William; and granddaughter, Bonnie Stinson.
Bill is survived by his sister, Katherine Bonaparte of Orofino; daughters, Brinda (Leonard) Calkins of Lapwai and Barbara Kole of Lewiston; sons Robert (Janene) Stinson of Cottonwood and Bradley (Ashley) Stinson of Lewiston; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; and his beloved and faithful dog, Barko.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 7, at the Normal Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite Veteran’s charity or animal rescue.