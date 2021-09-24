William R. Jared, 60, also known to friends and family as “Bill,” passed away in the early afternoon of Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. He was born March 31, 1961.
Bill was a loved husband, father and friend. He was preceded into death by his father and mother, John and Virginia Jared, brother Rod Jared and sister Janine Mattoon. He is survived by his loving wife, Michele Jared; siblings Buck Jared and Jonna Kubal; longtime family friend Eddy White; his children, Jake Jared, Linda Ferrigno, Frances Michels, Matt Michels, Brandy Jared, Jacob Jared, Cory Supak, Carrie Supak, Jesse Kimball, Ashley Elliott and Malachi Knoke; grandchildren Ferris Ferrigno, Ryder Jared, Colt Jared, Porter Jared, Ella Turnage, Esther Turnage, Clancy and Chloe Knoke, Alyssa and Marrisa Supak, Tyler and Conner.
Bill was a longtime truck driver for Finke Logging. He enjoyed many activities, such as rodeo, boxing, hunting, fishing and local pool tournaments. His motto he shared with his wife was “God, Family, Rodeo, Boxing” and to his kids “If you’re going to do something, do it. Don’t do it halfway” and “You’re always going to be tougher than you think.” He was loved by many and will be missed by many more.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Oct. 9 in Weippe at the Weippe Cemetery.