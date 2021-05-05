William “Bill” Roy Asker was born Aug. 23, 1938, in Grangeville to John and Zelda Asker, the youngest of three boys; his brothers are John and Jerry Asker. Bill passed away peacefully Saturday, May 1, 2021, surrounded by his wife and children.
Bill is survived by his wife, Bonnie; his son, Mike Asker; and his daughters, Becky Janicki and Jody Gough.
Bill’s legacy includes grandchildren Spencer, Maxwell, Nathan, Jonathan and Abbygayle, and great-grandchildren Ashlynn and Wyatt.
One of the main themes of Bill’s life was community and service. As a young boy, Bill participated in the Boy Scouts and attended the second National Boy Scout Jamboree in Valley Forge, Pa., in 1950. As a father, Bill supported all three of his children in their own Scout Troops. At the age of 17, Bill enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served as a sonarman second class on the destroyer the USS Brush, where he served for three years. He often spoke of his pride and adventures in the service, and had great respect for the men and women who made the sacrifice.
After leaving the service, Bill met his hometown sweetheart, Bonita Eller, of White Bird, and they were married on Sept. 15, 1962. Together they continued their dedication in communities throughout the Pacific Northwest as entrepreneurs and members of the Chamber of Commerce. Bill expanded his leadership in the Masons, Lions, and was an avid supporter of local Scouts, schools and sports teams.
Although their time away from Idaho brought great family memories and new lifelong friendships, ultimately Bill moved his family back to Grangeville and began a new family business, Oscar’s Restaurant, named after his Scandinavian family heritage. Bill was a natural as a community leader; his Cheshire smile, humor and compassion for people were just a few of his best and most prominent traits.
A few of Bill’s favorite things include:
As an empty nester, standing on the deck naked with a cup of coffee.
Ketchup on everything.
A secret M&M’s stash under his side of the bed.
Barney Miller.
Near-death adventures with his son.
Wildlife and the outdoors.
Fishing and hunting until later in life when he chose to feed the deer instead.
His homemade goulash and Salmon river tomatoes.
Practical jokes and a good joke told well.
His surprise and humbleness at receiving any kind of compliment.
His love of language and poetry.
His grandkids.
His dogs: Mack, Maggie, Suzy and all of the kids’ pets.
The novel “Lonesome Dove,” the “Duke” and Roy Orbison.
What a legacy, what a life. We invite each of you to keep Bill alive in your hearts.
Services will be held Saturday, May 8, at 10:30 a.m. at the Grangeville Christian Church, 402 W. South First St., Grangeville.