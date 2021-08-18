William “Bill” Lester Bremer, 69, of Lewiston, passed away Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at his home.
He was born to Maria Bremer and Marshall Sorrells on Aug. 3, 1952, in Schweinfurt, Germany, and moved to the United States when he was 3. He attended schools in Hamilton and Darby, Mont.
Bill was married to Diana Bremer for 51 years and had three children. He worked as a meat cutter for several supermarkets in town including Barney’s, Albertsons, Safeway, A&B Foods and Clarkston Heights Market.
Bill enjoyed the outdoors and loved to spend time with his family hunting and fishing, teaching them to love the outdoors too.
He is survived by his wife, Diana; sons, Steven William (Jody) Bremer and Christopher Lee (Becky) Bremer; daughter, Bobbi Jo (Alan) Combs; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Ripon Chapel, 3810 16th St., Lewiston.