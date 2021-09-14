William “Bill” Leon Miller passed away peacefully, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, surrounded by his daughters and the love of all of his family and friends.
He was born June 21, 1957, to Archie and Josie Miller in Long Beach, Calif. He was the youngest of eight children.
In 1968, they moved to Washington, where he spent most of his life. He was known as many different titles, “Bill,” “Unc,” “Dad,” but his favorite people called him “Poppy.” He was so many things to so many people and will forever be missed by all whose lives he touched.
Bill had three children, Shane, Shawna and Kelly (Allen) Miller. He really found his calling in 2006 when he became a grandpa. He had five grandchildren, Jerica, Alarek (Ali), Archer, Nevaeh and Breonna. He loved being Poppy; his grandchildren meant everything to him; they were his whole world. The only thing he loved more than fishing on the Grande Ronde or the Seahawks, was spending time with them.
Bill had a one-of-a-kind sense of humor. The way he told stories could get anybody laughing. You knew he liked you if he gave you a hard time. Laughter is something we can keep and hold on to in our hearts and minds as we remember him, especially as we are missing him now.
He is survived by his sisters, Diane Worl and Wilma Dennington; all of his children and grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and more. As a family, we celebrate his life and honor his memory with love and laughter always.
A celebration of life will be held from 2-5 p.m. Sept. 25, 2021, at the Hells Canyon Boat Club, 2550 Riverside Drive, Clarkston.