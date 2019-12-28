William “Bill” James Smith, 98, passed away Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Lewiston.
He was born Nov. 21, 1921, to Eva T. (Brown) and Carl M. Smith, in Clarkston.
He graduated from Clarkston High School and attended architecture classes at Washington State University, which later enabled him to draw landscape designs for his business.
Bill met the love of his life, Monica M. Howell, while she was working at his mother and father’s business, Smith’s Iris Garden, and they were married June 15, 1947.
Bill started his flower business off the back of his truck in downtown Lewiston. He would walk door to door selling gladiolus. This operation led Bill and Monica to open Smith’s Garden Square Nursery and Pets in North Lewiston in 1950. The business later closed in 2004.
Bill enjoyed coin collecting and reading, and he was a member of the Lewiston Elks and the Clarkston Moose Lodge.
He is survived by his two daughters, Tamara L. Smith, of Lewiston, and Teresa L. (Joseph) Doodigian, of Lakewood, Wash.; sister Barbara Ramona Simpson, of Lewiston; grandchildren Erica L. (Jesse) Broyles, of Lewiston, Jamie M. Rogers, of Lewiston, Nickolas J. (Andrea) Rogers, of Lewiston, Wendy A. Doodigian, of Jonesboro, La., and Joseph F. (Jen) Doodigian, of Killeen, Texas; 11 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren, with one on the way. He was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; brothers Robert M. Smith, Earl LeRoy Smith and Carl M. Smith Jr.; and grandson Michael P. Doodigian.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens in Lewiston.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lewis Clark Animal Shelter, 6 Shelter Road, Lewiston.