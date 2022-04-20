Bill was born to George and Betty Kerr on Dec. 8, 1951. He grew up next to the Snake River in a house where Swallows Nest Marina is now. As a young boy, he went to work for Dr. Rogers in his horse barn, cleaning stalls, grooming horses and riding them. He would walk to work before school across State Route 129, tend the horses, go to school and then tend them again when he was out of school. He and his siblings played and rode horses around the river area.
Bill lived with the Kimbles for a while during high school, becoming best friends with Dallas Kimble. They participated in High School Rodeo, traveling together to compete. In his senior year of high school, a group of his classmates took the center post out of the door. He drove his VW bug down the hall, turned around in front of the gym and then drove it back out. They never figured out who it was. He was also responsible for planting the stop sign in the school track. Although he was somewhat quiet, his sense of humor was there for those who knew him.
Bill graduated in 1970 from Clarkston High School. Bill went into the Marine Corps and served for eight years, working as a radio technician, radio mechanic, marksmanship instructor and police academy instructor. While serving, when he was in the states, he continued rodeoing on weekends, winning a saddle for steer wrestling and many buckles. He competed on the Marine Corps rodeo team. His favorite event was steer wrestling but he also calf-roped and rode cows, steers and bulls. He also enjoyed being a Boy Scout leader for his sons, and his daughter also attended many of the camp trips. Bill became a master knot tier. It was amazing all the different knots he could tie.
After serving, Bill worked at the Lewiston Police Department, being the only officer there who gave his own mother a speeding ticket. He always chuckled about that.
He attended Lewis-Clark State College and University of Idaho. He had two master’s degrees, one in criminal law and one in business administration. He taught business at LCSC, U of I, Billings, Mont., and Dickinson State in North Dakota. He was also the high school rodeo coach in Dickinson. He then moved to Texas, managing a chemical plant in Ennis. He moved back to Asotin County when his sister’s husband passed away, so he could help her on the ranch until his nephew/godson, Bruce, took over the ranch. He then worked at the Asotin County Sheriff’s Department as a sergeant.
It was during this time that he met his current wife, Laurie, when he moved to Anatone. Bill told Laurie he had seen her a few years before at a function, and he fell in love at first sight. He helped her run the Blue Mountain Cafe in Anatone, doing dishes, cooking and waiting tables.
He then left the sheriff’s department and went to work as a crop adjuster with RCIS, moving his way up to an executive position with Wells Fargo.
They closed the cafe, moving Laurie Van Allen to the farm and they were married in their barn Feb. 4, 2008. Bill worked hard on the farm, rebuilding all the fences; making beautiful metal gates with an artistic flair, designing them and the latches; and repairing the outbuildings.
He enjoyed riding his horse, playing with his dogs and his grandkids’ visits. He then supported Laurie in her dreams and became joint owner in Laurie Van Allen Photography Studio. He made and built props, backdrop stands, light stands, and anything that made her stand out in photography. He also became familiar with the extra camera and started second-shooting with her at weddings. Many people did not know he was color blind, but that gave his photography shots a different perspective.
Bill moved his mother-in-law to the farm and into her own park model trailer. He helped take care of her until her death in 2015. He made both her and her son’s urns. He was an amazing woodworker, furniture restorer, metalworker and innovator.
Bill loved animals and children, and they loved him. He loved to visit his four great-nieces and always took them a bag of donuts. They looked forward to their Uncle Bill’s visits. Bill took Laurie on many trips to various states, but they spent most of his birthdays in Las Vegas at the National Finals Rodeo. On his 60th birthday there, he was propositioned by a hooker, which made his day. He laughed and told her he didn’t think so. Bill and Laurie went into the mini cow business, raising mini cows for sale, with one little bull being born on Bill’s last birthday, and he named it.
On on April 16, 2018, Bill was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer stage 4 with mets, and was given about six months to live. It was a very hard time. Laurie purchased Bill a puppy; he named it Chuck. Chuck and Bill were inseparable — even when Chuck grew to 110 pounds, he still wanted to sit on Bill’s lap, and many times he would let him.
Bill went to Cancer Care Northwest and did a chemo trial for nine months. He then endured various chemotherapies and a few rounds of radiation, battling the beast. The roller coaster ride went on for four years, less a week. With his wife by his side for every appointment and IV, then being his caretaker, Bill passed away on Palm Sunday, April 10, 2022, at their home. He battled the beast and won, not giving in and fighting it all the way.
Bill was an exceptional husband, treating his wife like a queen, spoiling her rotten, and loving every minute of it. They had a special love that many people will never know. They teased each other, had their knowing looks and smiles. They still held hands in the car, walking, and shared many dances in Bill’s wood shop. Their motto was “If I had met you sooner, I could have loved you longer.”
Preceding Bill in death were his parents; his sister, Marilu Harman; his brother-in-law, Ralph Petty; his brother-in-law, Bob Parks; his brother-in-law, Bill Van Allen; and mother-in-law, Mary Van Allen.
Survivors are his broken-hearted wife, Laurie, at their home; his son, Farrin (Kay) Kerr, of Waco, Texas; his son, Nollan; and daughter Billy Jean “BJ”; his grandson, Justin Kerr and his mom; bonus daughter, Esther Werstler; his granddaughters, Emma and Avery Kerr, and his other grandchildren whom he didn’t meet; his sister, Nancy Parks, of Kennewick; his brother, John Kerr, of Lincoln City, Ore.; and his sister, Pat Petty, of Cloverland. He is also survived by his nephew/godson, Bruce (Jenny) Petty and family in Cloverland, and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his best friends, his dog, Chuck, who is in mourning, and Dallas (Lindy) Kimble, of Wilson Creek, Wash.; his brothers-in-law, Bob Van Allen, of Lewiston, Jerry (Georgia) Van Allen, of Gig Harbor, Wash.; and sisters in-law, Mary (Tom) Daley, of Omak, Wash., Sande (Tom) Payne, of Kennewick, and Betty Findley, of Spokane.
Thank you to those who helped us through this monetarily and in prayer — we could not have done this without you. Special thanks to Cherie Fairbairn, who came to stay with Bill when I needed to go to town, Donna Fuller-Archer and Susan Nowoj Raugh for helping with Bill’s comfort and advice, and Linda Timme. And Janine Weiss — always on call, always ready with a hug and prayer, and who was there when Bill passed.
Bill requested no service and has been cremated and placed in a double urn, until his wife is ready to join him. Please donate your time or funds to a needy animal or child, or to the fund set up to cover the outstanding medical and the funeral home costs.