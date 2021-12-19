William “Bill” Fred Teichmer stepped into his eternal reward on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. Bill is free of all the pain and difficulties the last days of his life offered him. The peace and love of God is immeasurable, and he now has experienced it firsthand.
Bill was born on April 16, 1934, in Lewiston to Carl and Genevieve Teichmer. He lived with his parents in his early years, attending his early school years in Clarkston. From there, Bill relocated to Genesee with his parents where he graduated from Genesee High School in 1952. After leaving high school, he enlisted into the Air Force and served as an airplane electrical technician for four years. From there, Bill went on to gainful employment as an electrician with Potlatch Forests Inc. for 44 years, retiring from there in June 1994.
Bill was a man who had great love for others and expressed it in his many relationships. As a father, he raised his children to care for others, as he demonstrated it in many ways; through leadership in Scouts, volunteership with other service-oriented nonprofits and through encouragement of his children and grandchildren to engage in similar activities. He loved spending time outdoors gardening, camping and fishing with his children. If there was a grandchild or great-grandchild in arms reach, he would scoop them up and lead them outside to explore and learn.
Bill married his first wife, Elizabeth Kay Thompson, on November 5, 1955, and brought into this world four children: Leander Carl Teichmer, Kelly Noel Teigen, James Darin Teichmer and Patricia Kay Eagan, who all survive him today. In addition to his four children, Bill has three stepchildren from his current and longtime marriage to Glenna Teichmer. Glenna and her three children; Donald Semmes, Vickie Cummins and Rick Semmes, also survive him. Bill is also survived by one brother; Darrell Gene Teichmer, of Clarkston; 18 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.
Because of the time of season and the weather, the family will hold a public memorial service later in April. If you know Bill and would want to attend, email memorialforbill@teichmer.us. We will send out a notice of the event to those who email us.