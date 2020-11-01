William “Bill” Ernest Eggart, 69, of Ajo, Ariz., and formerly of Clarkston, passed away Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Ajo.
He was born March 14, 1951, to Hilah Gracia Ish and William Harold Eggart in Lewiston. He grew up in Winchester alongside his sister, attending school there and graduating from Highland High School in Craigmont in 1969.
On Aug. 9, 1969, Bill married the love of his life, Marie Josephine Aguilar, in Lewiston. After their marriage, they moved to Coeur d’Alene, where they welcomed their two sons, William “Billy” Harold and Robert “Bob” Ernest, while Bill worked for Bunker Hill Mining Company. A change in jobs brought the family back to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, where he started his 40-year career with Clearwater Paper (formerly Potlatch Forest Inc.). After retirement in 2013, Bill enjoyed gardening, playing his fiddle, camping and spending time with his grandchildren.
Hunting was a special part of Bill’s life, starting as a young boy on outings with his dad and uncles, followed by many trips to the woods and snake hunting with his sons and their friends. The family also enjoyed rafting, camping, backpacking in the Bitterroot Wilderness Area and skiing. There are so many special memories for Billy and Bob and the times they spent with their dad in the mountains.
Bill was a proud member of the Washington State Fiddlers and the Banana Belt Fiddlers in Clarkston, serving as president for several years, where he shared his love of music and talents, playing the piano, banjo, guitar and fiddle. He made many friendships and enjoyed jam sessions with his fellow musicians over the years, especially the National Oldtime Fiddle Contest in Weiser.
Upon retirement, Bill and Marie moved to Ajo, Ariz., in 2017, enjoying the Sonoran Desert and the beautiful community and people of Ajo.
Bill is survived by his wife of 51 years, Marie Eggart; sons Billy (Tina) Eggart, of Sacramento, Calif., and Bob (Tara) Eggart, of Harrison, Idaho; and grandchildren Lexi, Kyler, Branden, Madeline and Johnathon. Bill embraced Marie’s family and gained six wonderful brothers and sisters and a special bond with his mother-in-law, Maria Maguire, who lived with them for the past 26 years. In addition, he is also survived by brothers-in-law Fernando Aguilar, of Kennewick, Wash., and Ernie (Kathy) Aguilar, of Clarkston; sisters-in-law Alma (Alfredo) Aguilar, of Seattle, Alvie (Larry) Beitlich, of Colbert, Wash., and Angie Aguilar, of Lewiston; and numerous aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and cousins, whom he loved dearly.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law Glenn Rush; fathers-in-laws Fernando Aguilar and John Maguire; and sister-in-law Linda Aguilar. Shortly after his passing, he was joined in heaven by his sister, Millie Gene Rush.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Nov. 14 at All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. The family may be reached at 2631 Seaport Drive, Lewiston. Memorial donations may be made to the Ajo Samaritans, P.O. Box 793, Ajo, AZ 85321.
Bill will always be remembered for his witty sense of humor, musical talents and his kindness and generosity to others. He will be missed dearly.