William ‘Bill’ Douglas Turner

Bill Turner, 75, passed away peacefully at Hospice House of Spokane on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, after a long battle of congestive heart failure.

He was born Oct. 3, 1947, in Lewiston to Harlan L. (Toad) and Neva L. Montague Turner. He attended schools in Clarkston and graduated from Clarkston High School in 1965. He started his work career picking cherries and mowing the neighbor’s lawns and he was proud to have the first gas-powered mower in the neighborhood.