William “Bill” Douglas Turner

Bill Turner, 75, passed away peacefully Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at Hospice House of Spokane after a long battle with congestive heart failure.

He was born Oct. 3, 1947, in Lewiston, to Harlan L. (Toad) and Neva L. Montague Turner. He attended schools in Clarkston and graduated from Clarkston High School in 1965. He started his work career picking cherries and mowing the neighbors’ lawns and he was proud to have the first gas-powered mower in the neighborhood.