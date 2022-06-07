William “Bill” Crane 74, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away suddenly Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Bill was born and raised in Lewiston on June 14, 1947, the only son to Kent and Mabel Crane.
On May 28, 1966, he married the love of his life, MaraLynn Weidner, and started building their life together. They started their married life living in Seattle. Bill then joined the military Oct. 31, 1966. They were later blessed with a daughter, Michelle, and a son, Michael. Bill served his country in some capacity for the next 40 years. He retired as the Deputy Garrison Commander of Joint Base Lewis McCord in 2006. During retirement, he continued to serve on the America’s Credit Union board and volunteered to work on several projects that supported the military troops. He also continued to work in his own CPA business.
After retirement, Bill loved to travel when he could. Bill and MaraLynn traveled to Europe several times, cruised the Panama Canal, and he enjoyed his time in Hawaii and Mexico.
He is survived by his wife, MaraLynn Crane; his daughter, Michelle Field (Jimmy); his son, Michael Crane (Angela); his grandkids, Alisha, Ashley (Kyle), Kylee (Zack) and Kaycee; his great-grandchildren, Khloe and Lucas.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Fir Lane Cemetery in Spanaway, Wash., with a reception afterward; the location is still pending.