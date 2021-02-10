Bill passed away Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at Preferred Care Adult Family Home in Clarkston. He was born Aug. 16, 1927, to Joseph and Beatrice (Meyer) Busch in Colton.
He grew up in Colton and Genesee where he graduated from high school in 1945. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army. After returning home, he married the love of his life, Pat Newell, in 1952.
Bill worked in auto parts for many years, retiring from Willett Brothers in 1995. He was a longtime member of Holy Family Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus in Clarkston. He enjoyed riding horses and his ATV and working in his woodshop.
Bill is survived by his daughter, Polly (Bob) Schetzle; grandsons Rick and Paul Segren and Corey Schetzle; cousin Joan Parson; sisters Carol Jorgstad and Juanita Kinzer; brother Wayne Busch; nephew Tom Parr; and grandaughter Mia Rognstad.
The family would like to extend our appreciation to Preferred Care AFH and Elite Home Hospice for the wonderful and professional care he received. The family suggests any donations can be made to the Asotin-Anatone Education Foundation or to Holy Family School.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Vineland Cemetery in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of the arrangements.