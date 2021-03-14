William A. Lindell, 86, of Clarkston, died Sunday, March 7, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston.
Bill was born Aug. 8, 1934, to William S. and Laverna M. (Lewis) Lindell. He attended Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston, where he achieved his GED and some college classes.
Bill enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served on the USS Australia. He was awarded several medals of accommodation.
Bill married L. Gail Oliver on Sept. 28, 1968, in California. They were married for 40 years until her death Dec. 26, 2008.
He worked as a truck driver for a majority of his life. He worked for multiple places, including in the uranium mines, as a long-haul and log-truck driver, for Paffile Trucking, for over 45 years with Baker Truck Lines, and also for Lewis Clark Recyclers.
Bill was a member of the Moose and Eagles lodges, the CB Clubs and Senior Center. He enjoyed fishing and loved spending time with his kids, grandkids and great-grandkids.
He is survived by his son, Billy A. Lindell; daughter Deana L. King and her spouse; son Wesley N. Lindell and his spouse; son Scott O. Lindell and his spouse; 13 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; four sisters; one brother; and several nieces and nephews.
Bill is preceded in death by his wife, L. Gail Lindell; parents William S. and Laverna M. Lindell; great-grandson Timothy P. King; two sisters; and two brothers.
A celebration of life will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Lewiston Community Center, 1424 Main St., Lewiston.