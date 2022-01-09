William “Bill” A. Greene III, age 69, passed away peacefully in the early morning of Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in the arms of the love of his life, Debra Swett, at their home in Clarkston, due to a ruptured aortic aneurism.
William “Bill” or “Billy” was born Dec. 15, 1951, in Redwood City, Calif., to Theresa Powell and William A. Greene Jr. He was the youngest of three boys and raised in San Mateo, Calif. Bill attended Hillsdale High School, where he made many lifelong friends and graduated in 1970. He would always joke that the reason he graduated was because the teachers wanted him out of their hair. Bill had many amazing life experiences and always had a story to tell.
In 1984, Bill met Tracie Williams in San Mateo, Calif. Bill and Tracie relocated to Washington state, where he was employed as a journeyman painter who painted homes from California and throughout the Pacific Northwest. On Feb. 3, 1988, they welcomed their first daughter, and Aug. 23, 1990, they welcomed their youngest daughter. Bill was thrilled to be a father, and his daughters were his world. Bill and Tracie later split but remain friends throughout parenting and life.
In 2004, Bill met Debra Swett. They immediately hit it off and were inseparable for the last 17 years until his death. Bill and Debra’s love for each other was immeasurable. In 2008, Bill witnessed the birth of his granddaughter, Faith Greene, and an inseparable bond between them was formed. They were the very best of friends.
Besides spending time with family, Bill was an avid sports enthusiast and a faithful SF 49ers football fan. He had a passion for collecting coins and spending time with his two dogs Ruby and Koko. He is deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Theresa. He is survived by his life partner Debra Swett, his daughters Amber and Autumn Greene and their spouses, their mother Tracie Williams, his stepchildren Jaime Huddleston, Andrea Katzenberger, Ashley Katzenberger and their spouses, and his eight grandchildren.
Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.