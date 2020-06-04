William “Bill” A. Erickson, 70, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, at his home in Kelso, Wash., with family at his side after a nearly 10-year battle with colon cancer.
Bill was born Dec. 7, 1949, in Colorado Springs, Colo., to Henry O. and Ruth M. (Wright) Erickson. During his early school years, Bill showed talents for leatherwork and crafts. He moved to Lewiston in 1965 to live with his sister, Marjorie, and her family. He was a member of the Lewiston High School wrestling team and graduated in 1967.
Bill enlisted in the U.S. Navy in September 1968, completed basic training in San Diego and trained as a fire control technician. His first assignment was on board the USS Saint Paul (CA-73), completing two tours of duty off the coast of Vietnam. He earned his second class crow in an amazing 25 months. He was honorably discharged while serving on the USS Monticello (LSD-35) after four years of service.
Upon returning to Lewiston, Bill received an electrical apprenticeship with Potlatch Forest Inc. He worked 26 years in a variety of positions, including journeyman industrial electrician, shop supervisor and management. He finished his working years at West Linn Paper Mill, in Oregon, as the head of their electrical shop.
Upon retirement, Bill’s hobbies of leatherwork, woodcarving and various other crafting arts kicked into high gear. His gifts will be enjoyed by family and friends for years to come. He also took time to teach family members a few electrical tips and tricks. He enjoyed visiting family and friends, riding motorcycles, traveling abroad and taking cruises.
Bill married Lesley Marvin in 1970. They later divorced. He married Avalon “Avey” Rutherford in 2003 and enjoyed being the patriarch of his new family.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents and brother Laverne. He is survived by his wife, Avey; sister Marjorie Wickizer; brothers Gene (Sue), Bob, Lonny (Linda) and Don (Therese); stepdaughter Tami Stepien; stepson Darren Glaspey; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens in Lewiston.