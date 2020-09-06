On Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, William A. “Bill” Johnston left this Earth to dance above the stars with the love of his life.
Bill was born Jan. 11, 1930, in Lewiston to R.H. (Jerry) and Rosemary Johnston. He attended Lewiston High School and graduated in 1948 and then attended Northern Idaho College of Education (now Lewis-Clark State College) for two years. In September 1950, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. After Navy service school, he was sent to Long Beach, Calif., and had been trained as an electrician to help recommission destroyers. He spent three years on the USS Hale (DD-642), which was sent to Newport, R.I., in the late fall of 1953. While the ship was in the Philadelphia Navy Yard for repairs, Bill met the love of his life, Elizabeth (Betty) Holdsworth, on a blind date, just a few weeks before Christmas.
They quickly fell in love and after Bill was honorably discharged, and they married July 31, 1954. They packed up their car and headed back to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley while Bill attended the University of Idaho for three years before being recruited by the Internal Revenue Service for duty in the Los Angeles area. Living near L.A. was quite a change of pace for this small-town guy. He was a family man and enjoyed coaching his daughter’s softball teams and vacationing in Carpinteria, Calif., and Lake Arrowhead, Calif.
Bill spent 30 years working for the IRS before retiring in January 1988. When Betty retired in March 1993, they packed up again and moved back to Lewiston, finally settling in Clarkston. Bill took up golf with his lifelong friend, Chuck “Charlie” Turnbow, and worked a few years with Jeanne Keatts at her accounting firm during tax season. Bill and Betty enjoyed some amazing cruises with friends, their most favorite being an all-expenses-paid trip to Switzerland to handle the affairs of a longtime family friend.
Bill was chosen in October of 2017 to go on The Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., with daughter Michelle as his guardian. He was so proud of his Navy service and was very humbled by the experience. Bill’s last travel adventure was a seven-day cruise in November 2019 to the Chesapeake Bay with his four daughters. He was so happy to have all his girls fussing over him and was proud of the looks and questions he would get from the other ship guests about him traveling with all these ladies. With a big smile and a twinkle in his eye, his reply was always, “This is my harem!” Such a wonderful sense of humor he had.
Bill lost Betty to Alzheimer’s disease in April 2018 after 63 years of marriage. He leaves behind four daughters, Cheri Hill, of Camarillo, Calif., Lisanne (Bob) Bingman, of Clarkston, Michelle Johnston, of Spokane, and Nikki (Kurt) Ausman, of Clarkston; his beloved grandchildren include Ray (Lori) Hill, of Camarillo, Calif., Misty (Patrick) Cochrane, of North Carolina, Kaeli Dry, of Lewiston, Kaili “KJ” Johnston, of Spokane, and Brooklyn Ausman, of Clarkston. He was also graced with six great-grandchildren. His favorite cat, Cali, will miss him dearly. #F2020
The family will have a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org or the American War Fighters at american-warfighters.com.