Willard “Bill” Thomas Foss was born to Clarence O. Foss and Carol Haugen on Aug. 16, 1955, in Lewiston. He died unexpectedly Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, of a heart attack.
Bill grew up in Lewiston and graduated from Lewiston High School in 1973. He served six years in the U.S. Navy before being honorably discharged. Bill worked at the Lewiston Post Office and then went out on his own, doing construction and long-haul truck driving. He opened his business, Speedy Tax Service, on East Main Street. Bill met Jinyi Wu from China. They were married in 2011 and had one son, Alexander Clarence, born in 2012.
Bill is survived by his wife, Jinyi; son Alex; stepmother Berniece; father-in-law Guozhi and mother-in-law Yuchan Wu; sister Cheryl and Don Blevins; brother Kieth and Rachel Foss; sister Lorretta and Raymond Jones; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Tim and Terry; and sister Marsha.
He will be buried at Mountain View Cemetery at 11 a.m. Tuesday, with a memorial service following at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2200 11th Ave., Lewiston. Lunch will be provided.