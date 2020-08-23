Willard “Bill” Nelson Rogers, 85, was born Nov. 20, 1934, and went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020.
Bill had repented of his sins and put his trust in the perfect life and atoning work of Jesus Christ to save him. Bill handed out thousands of Bibles over the years as a Gideon. His favorite verses over the past few months were 2 Corinthians 5:6-10: “Therefore, being always of good courage, and knowing that while we are at home in the body we are absent from the Lord — for we walk by faith, not by sight — we are of good courage, I say, and prefer rather to be absent from the body and to be at home with the Lord. Therefore we also have as our ambition whether at home or absent, to be pleasing to Him. For we must all appear before the judgment seat of Christ, so that each one may be recompensed for his deeds in the body, according to what he has done, whether good or bad.” Were Bill able to speak with you today, he would beg you to put your faith in Christ for your salvation.
Bill grew up in Winchester, graduating from Winchester High School. He served in the U.S. Army for three years, traveling through Europe and receiving his honorable discharge in 1962. After leaving the military, he attended Kinman Business School and received his associate’s degree in business. Bill sold shoes for Edison Brothers in Philadelphia and other locations before settling down in Eugene, Ore., where he met and married his wife, Susan, and had his first three children. Bill and Sue had just celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in April 2020.
The family then moved to Kamiah, where Bill worked for Potlatch Lumber and had the last two of his five children. Bill was very involved in his community and in the lives of his children, including serving on the Kamiah School Board for several years.
Bill never met a stranger and was always quick with a joke and ready laughter. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather and will be missed.
Bill is survived by his wife, Susan Rogers of Kamiah; sister Lois Ruth (Harvey) Collins; children Mike Rogers of Boise, Sheri (Dick) Wentland of Golden Valley, Ariz., Lisa (Rich) Travis of Bend, Ore., Diane (David) Rich of Sandpoint, and James Rogers of Lewiston; grandchildren Megan (Darrick) Blood, Jamie Rich, Kellie Rich, Adam (Priscila) Travis; and great-grandchild, Victoria Travis.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Algertha Rogers; and brother, Norman “Bud” Rogers.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.