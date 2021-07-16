Wilbert Tressler passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021, at his home in Beaverton, Ore., after a yearlong battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 78 years old.
Wilbert was born Sept. 23, 1942, in Worland, Wyo., to Edna Virene (Martin) and Wilbert Harry Tressler. The family moved to Lewiston and arrived on Christmas Eve 1948.
He attended Orchards Elementary and Lewiston Junior High. Wilbert started high school, but quit and entered the U.S. Navy when he turned 17.
While on leave in San Francisco, he met his first wife, Judith Berkenkamp. After leaving the Navy, they moved back to Lewiston where they had two sons, Lawrence K. and Donald. He worked for Payless Drug, and later they moved to Vancouver, Wash., where he worked for Ross Island Sand & Gravel. Wilbert decided to return to the Navy, where he remained until retiring with a rating of senior chief.
Wilbert and Judy divorced, and he later married Charlene Hetzel. This began a blended family with the addition of William (Jean), Patricia, Dennis (Ernie) and Rick (Carmen). He stayed in the San Diego area until Charlene’s death. He later moved to Beaverton.
He was preceded in death by his ex-wife, Judy, and wife Charlene; his parents, Wilbert Tressler, Edna Lyon and stepfather Muriel Lyon; one sister, Catherine LeBeau; and two brothers, Bobby and Timmy Tressler.
He is survived by his blended family: sons Larry, Don (Lidia), Bill, Dennis and Rick, and daughter Patty; grandsons Mitchell and Joshua, and granddaughters Cameron, Sarah, Christina, Carolyn, Erica, Sierra and Mackenzie; great-grandsons Henry, Van, Gage and Renner; and great-granddaughters Gianna, Alice, Avery and Kennedy.
He is also survived by one brother, Lawrence J. Tressler, and sisters Terry Halbert (Rick), Yvonne Hall and Edna Hayes (Joe); and many nephews and nieces.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. today at Glen Abbey Memorial Park, in San Diego.