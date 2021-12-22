Wilber Lewis Tanner passed away Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Moscow. He was 87 years old.
Wilber was born Sept. 2, 1934, in Spencer, Neb., the only son of Lewis and Bernice Tanner.
In 1942, the family relocated to Tensed, Idaho, where he met his Babe. They were married in December 1956. He joined the U.S. Army in 1959 and also served in the Idaho National Guard for two years. He will be buried with full military honors. After his time in the service, he settled his family in Moscow. Idaho crafted a skilled hunter, fisherman, citizens band radio enthusiast and avid dirt bike rider out of Wil.
His grandchildren fondly remember his Green Machine, boating adventures and camping trips all over the Pacific Northwest. In retirement he lived for the warm weather and made many friends during his time in Yuma, Ariz.
Wilber is survived by his Babe, Beverly, and their three daughters, Debra, Paula (James) and Shelli Jo (Robert), all of Moscow. He leaves behind eight grandchildren, Stacy, Joseph, Katherine, Adam, Bethney, Paul, Lucas and Laura; and great-grandchildren William, Tucker, Konner, Dane, Brinley, Berlyn and Colt. The role of Grandpa came naturally to Wil; he was a bright sturdy light in the lives of all his grand and great-grandchildren. Wilber’s great-grandchildren brought him his greatest joys in life.
His family and friends will remember his reliable knowledge of Ford motors and his ability to craft a solution to any problem, as well as his quick helping hand.
A celebration of life will be announced in 2022.
