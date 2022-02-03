Wesley Silas Nearing, of Potlatch, passed away Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Moscow at the age of 99.
Wesley was born Sept. 2, 1922, in Potlatch to Charles and Effie Nearing. He attended school in Potlatch and worked locally in farming and running the projector at the movie theater in Colfax. He served in the Washington National Guard, E Company, 161st Infantry special services in the Army during World War II, primarily in Guadalcanal and enjoyed providing movie entertainment for the troops. He is the recipient of a bronze star for his service.
After the war, he met and married Laura Fenner in 1948. They first lived in Farragut, Idaho, before moving to Klamath Falls, Ore., where he worked for two years at the Electric Appliance Company before beginning his 28-year career working for United Airlines in 1953. As it was a small airport, he worked the ticket counter, cleaned and gassed the airplanes, and loaded/unloaded luggage. He was transferred to Kansas City, Mo., in 1960, and worked the ramp and ticket counter at Kansas City International. He and Laura enjoyed going out with his United friends to Shakey’s Pizza in Kansas City back when they had live music. In 1967, he transferred to Omaha, Neb., where he worked as a supervisor in the flight kitchen for United at Epply Air Field. In 1974, Wes and Laura moved to their farm in Hauser Lake, Idaho, and Wes worked the ticket counter for United at the Spokane airport until his retirement in 1981. They raised sheep on the farm for several years, and Wes also worked as a bus driver for Potlatch Schools. He always volunteered to drive the sports teams to their games as he loved watching the kids play. He finally retired for good at age 84.
After selling the farm, Wes and Laura moved to Princeton and later to Moscow, Lewiston and Tacoma. After Laura’s death in 2016, Wes moved back to Moscow and was cared for by his younger daughter, Catherine. Wes liked western movies and most sports. He was a big fan of Gonzaga basketball. He was a devoted husband and father and was the sort of guy who could fix anything.
Wes was preceded in death by his parents, siblings Eunice and Vida, and his wife of 67 years, Laura. He is survived by his three children, Julie M. Benedict, Andrew S. Nearing and Catherine E. Larklund, along with four grandchildren, David Nearing, Jason Nearing, Miranda Taff and Lindsey Smith, and 10 great-grandchildren.