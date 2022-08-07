Wesley Carl Pishl, 95, of Orofino, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022, at his home.

Wes was born June 25, 1927, to Anna Pishl and Everet Wynne in Bemidji, Minn. His mother died when he was a young child and he was raised by his maternal grandparents, Louis and Anna Cada Pishl on the family farm near Puposky, Minn. Even though it was the height of the Great Depression, he had a happy childhood and spoke warmly of farm and family life with his grandparents, neighbors, and school friends. After completing eighth grade at Puposky, Wes attended high school in Bemidji, 18 miles away, doing chores for his room and board during the week, and walking, skiing or catching a ride back home for the weekend.