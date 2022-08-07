Wesley Carl Pishl, 95, of Orofino, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022, at his home.
Wes was born June 25, 1927, to Anna Pishl and Everet Wynne in Bemidji, Minn. His mother died when he was a young child and he was raised by his maternal grandparents, Louis and Anna Cada Pishl on the family farm near Puposky, Minn. Even though it was the height of the Great Depression, he had a happy childhood and spoke warmly of farm and family life with his grandparents, neighbors, and school friends. After completing eighth grade at Puposky, Wes attended high school in Bemidji, 18 miles away, doing chores for his room and board during the week, and walking, skiing or catching a ride back home for the weekend.
Like many young men and women of the World War II generation, Wes was eager to join the war effort. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy before graduating from high school and was granted an early completion of his high school studies. While he was at recruit training at Great Lakes, Ill., his grandfather proudly accepted his high school diploma on his behalf.
Wes’s first day of active duty in the Navy was Aug. 14, 1945, on board the USS Terror in port at San Francisco. The next day, Aug. 15, 1945, was VJ Day. Wes would later describe the streets of San Francisco on that day as a war zone filled with people celebrating.
Never a very good shot with a rifle, nonetheless Wes’s aim was true with the Navy’s 20mm cannons and he spent his service time aboard the Terror, the Oglala and the Monadnock, taking out mines which had been laid throughout the Pacific.
After his military service, Wes attended business college in Chicago. He made his way out west with a job at Boeing. He left that job to help his brother, Harry, with his construction business in Orofino. And what was intended as a short-time stay, ended up being a lifetime home. He worked for several years for the Orofino Police Department under Chief Bill Philpot. It was during his time on the police force that he met a pretty, young lady, Ardis Larson, who unfortunately had double parked her car in front of The Fountain. Ardis happily took Wes’s offer of a date in lieu of a ticket.
Wes and Ardis were married July 18, 1955, at Faith Lutheran Church in Kamiah. Over the next 67 years they would raise five children and one of their grandchildren, while Wes worked at several different positions: as the distributor for the Standard Oil bulk plant; as the owner of the Western Auto Hardware Store; and as a rural mail carrier. He enjoyed working and continued part-time until a heart attack in 2011 encouraged him into retirement.
A proud American, Wes was also proud of his Czech heritage.
Wes served many years on the Orofino City Council, while Bert Curtis was mayor. Politics were difficult even in those days; for years the family had an unlisted phone number to minimize difficult calls.
A faithful Christian, Wes actively supported the work and ministry of the church at Ascension Lutheran in Orofino, and later in life at Good Hope Lutheran, near Gifford.
Wes loved traveling, really any opportunity to be out on the open road. During his lifetime of travel, he was able to visit all 50 states. Long family camping trips included one back East, and another up the Alcan to Alaska. In 2014 he was able to go on the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.
He loved a good story and at any time was ready to tell and re-tell a story or tale, be it tall or true. He especially enjoyed a cup of coffee at the Ponderosa with his friends, the OFC.
But perhaps most of all he loved his family, spending time at family gatherings, camping with his children and grandchildren, and lending a hand to any family project.
Wes was preceded in death by his mother, Anna, and his grandparents, Louis and Anna; his brothers, Harry and Louis; a daughter, Kamela; and a grandson, Jeremy.
He is survived by his wife, Ardis; children, Teresa (Glen) Stolte, Valerie (Brian) Beesley, Anthony Pishl, Markley (Maria) Pishl; grandchildren, Abra (Tyler) Patkotak, Derrick Pishl, Gloria (Alex) Eaton, Caitlin Beesley, Dana Beesley, and Russell (Kathryn) Irby; five great-grandchildren; and by much-loved nieces and nephews.
The family is especially grateful to Dr. Petersen and the caring staffs at the Orofino Clinic, Clearwater Valley Hospital, Compassionate Care and Elite Home Health.
There will be a burial and memorial service at 10 a.m., Friday, Aug. 12, at Good Hope Lutheran Church, 28157 Settlement Road, near Gifford.
In memory of Wes, give where your heart moves you to give. Enjoy a cup of coffee and a Sunday drive with your family.