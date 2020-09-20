Wepcukú ywiitpe Wéeptes (Speaking Eagle) Rev. Dr. Cecil Corbett

On Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, Rev. Dr. Cecil Corbett, 89, made his final journey to his Eternal home.
Cecil was an enrolled member of Nez Perce Tribe of Idaho. Cecil was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Phoebe Corbett; his wife of 57 years, Irene (Blatchford) Corbett; twin sons Timothy and Stephen Corbett; and great-grandson Xander Munoz.
Cecil is survived by two sisters, Frances (Corbett) Bokinskie and Lydia (Corbett) Angle; two daughters, Esther Corbett and Ruth Corbett-Munoz; son Paul Corbett; six grandchildren, Jeremy Makil, John, Aaron, Noah and Lydia Munoz, and Nekisa Corbett; and three great-grandchildren, Chayton, Caleb and Trinity Makil.
Cecil was born March 4, 1931, on the Cherokee Indian Reservation in Cherokee, N.C. Cecil graduated in 1949 from Pierre High School in South Dakota, where he was captain of the basketball team.
In 1951, Cecil had a “mountain top experience” while attending Talmaks Camp Meeting on the Nez Perce Reservation, a place Cecil grew up attending throughout his childhood. However, that particular summer, Cecil found God and felt a call, never believing that it would lead to ministry. By that fall time, Cecil made a decision to attend Cook Christian Training School in Phoenix, which Cecil attended for the next three years. Cook School is where Cecil met his wife, whom he married Dec. 29, 1951.
Cecil graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from Huron College in Huron, S.D. (1957); graduated with a Master of Divinity from University of Dubuque Theological Seminary in Dubuque, Iowa (1962); graduated with a Doctor of Divinity Honoris Causa from Huron College (1967), University of Dubuque (1970) and Vancouver School of Theology in Vancouver, British Columbia (2005).
After seminary, Cecil worked among the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe in Flandreau, S.D., from 1961-1963. Cecil served among the Pima Indians on the Gila River Indian Reservation in Arizona from 1963-67. In 1967, Cecil accepted employment with Cook Christian Training School as the Associate Program Director, then the President from 1968-89, and Chancellor 1989-92.
In 1964, Cecil was the first Native American to be employed by the Board of National Missions, United Presbyterian Church until 1968.
In 1968, while employed at Cook School, Cecil established the Native American Consulting Committee to give voice to native people, which Cecil did until retirement in 1992. In 1972, Cecil became Executive Director of the National Indian Training and Research Center in Tempe, Ariz., which Cecil served until 2004. From 1972 through 1978, Cecil served as Vice Chair and member of the General Assembly Council, the highest judicatory of the Presbyterian Church. In 1985, the Vancouver School of Theology in Vancouver, British Columbia, invited Cecil to join their board and establish a summer program patterned after Cook School, which is still going on presently.
Cecil traveled as a Consultant of a committee to Japan, New Zealand, Brazil, Australia, Fiji, Sri Lanka and, of course, Canada. Cecil especially loved to travel to his cabin in Ione, Wash., a place he and his late wife, Irene, would spend many summers. Cecil was quite the jet setter, traveling around the nation for many different meetings, to bring the message at a church, officiate a wedding or funeral, or provide comfort to a grieving family. Cecil always did his best to be there and pray for others especially, if they were in the hospital or homebound.
Cecil was a historian with much knowledge and wisdom. Cecil was a visionary. Cecil had a gift for seeing the bigger picture and placing all the pieces together and now he even has a bigger and better view of that picture.
There will be a livestreamed service on First Indian Presbyterian Church Facebook page. Only the immediate family will be attending. The services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, with the Rev. Dr. Mary Jane Miles officiating. A burial, dinner and giveaway will be at a later date when it’s safe for the family in Arizona to travel.
In lieu of flowers, Cecil requested donations to be sent to either: Central Presbyterian Church, 37 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix, AZ 85012, or First Indian Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 1, Kamiah, ID 83536.