Wendy Sue Van Leuven Elder

Our beloved wife, mother, sister and grandmother, Wendy Van Leuven Elder, passed away Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at home after a short and hard battle with cancer.
She is survived by her husband, Harry, of 51 years; and her brother Kevan (Beverly) and her three children, Jason, Tanya (Adam) and Bryon. She is also survived by her much-loved seven grandchildren, Dillan E., Nathan, Danielle (Haley), Alexandria (Angelo), Dylan V., Jessie and Maddie. Wendy was also blessed with four great-grandchildren, Ayla, Hadlee, Granger and Aubrey.
Wendy was born in October 1952, in Pocatello, Idaho. She spent her childhood there and graduated from Pocatello High School in 1970. In August of that same year, she married her high school sweetheart who was already enlisted in the U.S. Navy. The military required moving often and the family spent a time in Fortuna/Ferndale, Calif., (where Jason was born), Tacoma (where Tanya was born), Oahu, Hawaii (where Bryon was born), and San Diego, before settling in Lewiston in 1984.
She was happiest spending time with her family, camping and quilting. Wendy also enjoyed volunteering with many organizations throughout the valley. If you were lucky enough to know Wendy then you knew she was full of life, positivity and was a shining light for so many people.
There will be a memorial in her honor Dec. 18 at Grace Lutheran Church, 3434 Sixth St., Lewiston. Service will start at 1 p.m. and lunch will be provided after.
In lieu of flowers, Wendy asked that donations be made to Family Promise in Lewiston or any local homeless shelters.