Wendy Louise Bullock Tinsley

Our beloved Wendy Tinsley passed away Monday, April 12, 2021, at the age of 62, surrounded by her family.
She was born Oct. 9, 1958, to Kenneth and Valdi Bullock in Twin Falls. She grew up in Pierce, where she attended school. A highlight for her was being crowned queen during the 1860 Days celebration.
She met the love of her life, Ken Tinsley, and the two were married April 28, 1984. Wendy was an advanced EMT for 18 years and an avid quilter. She spent her life giving to others and creating memories with her family. One of her favorite milestones in life was becoming a grandmother.
She was a devoted wife, sister, mother, aunt, daughter, cousin and grandmother. Those who knew her will miss her electrifying humor. She was always the life of the party.
She leaves behind her husband, Kenneth Tinsley; sons Robert (MaryBeth) Tinsley and Ryan (Rhonda) Tinsley; grandchildren Gage, Blayke, Peiton and Natalie; and numerous nieces and nephews, whom she helped raise like her own. Wendy touched the lives of so many. While her soul has moved on to be with her mother, father, sisters and brother, her legacy will continue to grow through her children and grandchildren. Wendy’s passing marks the end of a generation. She will not be forgotten and will be forever missed.
Her celebration of life was held April 12, 2021.