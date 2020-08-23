Wendell LeRoy Wendt was called home by the Lord on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston. He was 93.
Wendell was born Sept. 28, 1926, in Poy Sippi, Wis., to Henry and Della (Kuentopp) Wendt. He and Eva R. McCue were married March 28, 1948, in Poy Sippi.
Throughout his life, Wendell was an avid fisherman, hunter, gardener and camper. He enjoyed his daily “happy hours” with friends and family and spending the winters in Yuma, Ariz.
He served in the U.S. Navy in World War II from 1944 to 1946 and joined the Reserve and was called back later for the Korean War from 1950 to 1953, where he was stationed for 30 months in Yokosuka, Japan.
Following the war, he retired from military service, joining his wife and kids in Poy Sippi. In 1955, he and his family moved to St. Maries, where he worked at the St. Maries sawmill. After a fire destroyed the mill in 1961, the family relocated to Lewiston where they made their home. It was in Lewiston where he began his 30-year career as a millwright at Potlatch Corp., until his retirement in 1989.
Wendell was a longtime member of Grace Lutheran Church, VFW Post 10043 and spent 10 years next to his wife as a dedicated volunteer in the canteen at the Idaho State Veterans Home.
He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Eva; his sons, Darwyn (Linda) Wendt, Doug (Sue) Wendt and Hank (Stacey) Wendt; eight grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren, who would called him “grandpa-great.”
Wendell was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Bev Henke; and his daughter, Linda Martinson.
Because of COVID-19, the family will be planning a memorial for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Idaho Veterans Assistance League — North (IVAL-N), 821 21st Ave., Lewiston.
The family would like to extend gratitude to all the nurses, administration and the activity staff of the Idaho State Veterans Home of Lewiston for their wonderful care of Wendell.