Weld Dermont Huffaker died Saturday, July 31, 2021.
He was born Feb. 9, 1939, in Idaho Falls to Weld Reuel and Blanche Tracy Huffaker. He was the second of six children, and the only brother to five sisters. He spent his early years in Burton, Idaho, outside of Rexburg. Weld attended grade school through eighth grade in Burton, then went to Madison High School in Rexburg, graduating in 1957. After graduation, Weld enlisted in the Army Reserve, doing three months of training at Fort Eustis, Va., and attended monthly training meetings for six years after that.
Weld worked for Family Finance in Idaho Falls, and in 1961, he met his lifelong sweetheart, Peggy Ann Ogden. They were married Nov. 17, 1961, in Idaho Falls and soon after began their family. With his wife and two young sons, Weld moved to Denver when he was transferred to manage the finance company’s office there. The family spent three years in Denver, and another son joined the family there.
In April 1966, Weld transferred again, this time to Lewiston, where the family added three girls, and he and Peggy have been residents until the present time. In 1979, together with Dick Coles and Leonard Johnson, Weld was a founding owner of Welenco Manufacturing, building uniquely designed fireplace heat exchangers. The business flourished, and soon established satellite stores, as well as shipping units to a national dealer network. Additionally, in 1986, Welenco built and marketed one of the first pellet stoves available on the market.
In 1992, Welenco ended its manufacturing runs, and in 1994, the Lewiston store was sold to Weld’s son, Todd. Weld enjoyed interacting with the public, and continued to work in the store as a consultant and salesman until retiring in 2005.
Weld liked to invest in real estate and remodel homes. He loved hunting and fishing, however his greatest love was camping with his family at Aquarius and on the Selway River. He was interested in flower and vegetable gardening, and particularly enjoyed visiting and talking about family history. Weld was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in many positions, including as a bishop for five years.
Weld is survived by his wife, Peggy; sons Clynn (Joey), Todd (Marilyn) and Wade; daughters Penny Spooner, Kerry McKinney (Jason) and Shelly Wilkerson (Andy); daughter-in-law Indri; 17 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and his sisters, Laree, Arlene (Ivan), Vivien (Wes), Maxine (Steve) and Sue (Steve). He was preceded in death by his parents.
There will be a viewing at 10 a.m. Friday with the funeral following at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Ninth and Preston avenues, Lewiston.